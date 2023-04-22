Geneva Task Force to host virtual inclusive language session

Geneva’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force will be hosting a virtual inclusive language session from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 11.

The session will be conducted via Zoom. The event will be recorded and later be available to watch on the city’s YouTube channel.

According to a news release from the city of Geneva, residents and community stakeholders are invited to participate in the online session, which will focus on promoting healthy conversations. The task force’s facilitator will moderate the session to review guiding principles on keeping up to date, honoring preferences, and navigating up to 24 categories of diversity.

Created in 2021, the task force has developed a mission statement, identified 13 key areas of focus, and met with various advocacy groups. The focus areas include ADA accessibility, city practices, community partnerships, community policing, economic empowerment, gender/sexual orientation, healthcare, housing, language access, public engagement, race and ethnicity, senior citizens and youth, the release stated.

In addition to the inclusive language session, the task force will conduct other public engagement events in the coming months and develop a community survey. Based on community feedback, the facilitator will assist the task force in formulating an action plan that will be presented to the City Council in 2023, stated the release.

More information about the City’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force is available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.