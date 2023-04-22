Elburn to pay for engineering work in Elburn Station park to stop flooding

The Elburn Village Board approved a second payment of $177,976.59 to Trine Construction Corp. for engineering work done in the Elburn Station 20-acre community park at its April 16 meeting.

According to Village President Jeff Walter, the drainage system recently installed did not have enough capacity to handle the storm water outflow from the pond in a heavy rain, causing flooding in the park and leaving mud on the tennis courts.

Shodeen, which is the subdivision’s developer, is not participating in the costs of this fix, and village officials decided to move forward on their own.

“It needed to be done, so we did it,” Walter said.

The total cost of the project, which consisted of storm sewer outfall, water service and path extension improvements is $332,735.60, and Walter said that the third and final payment of $61,673 will be made once the restoration of the grass and the surrounding land is completed.

“It’ll be easier to clean the tennis courts (once the water is available there), and it will be usable more often,” said Walter. “The park will be fine; the park will look nice.”

Elburn Station Park opened in May of 2021. It features a park and sports complex, which is located just north of Keslinger Road and east of Liberty Drive.

The park includes a playground, tennis court, three pickle ball courts, two half-court basketball courts, pavilion, grass soccer and lacrosse fields and a parking lot. The new park was a joint effort between Shodeen Homes, the village of Elburn and Blackberry Township.