Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Kane County Thursday evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Kane County until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm was located over Hinckley at 5:13 p.m., moving northeast at 60 mph. Wind gusts of 60 mph and large hail are possible. The hail could damage vehicles, roofs, siding and trees.

The storm is expected to hit Elgin, St. Charles, Batavia, Geneva, Campton Hills, South Elgin, North Aurora, Sugar Grove and Elburn before 6 p.m.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. for north central and northeastern Illinois.