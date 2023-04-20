Kane County settles $132K lawsuit with woman who was sexually harassed

GENEVA – The Kane County Board this week settled one of three lawsuits connected to a former corrections sergeant who pleaded guilty to sexually harassing jail staff.

The settlement was for $132,000.

The agreement settles the woman’s claims against Kane County and Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, inclusive of attorney’s fees – with the exception of the former corrections sergeant Russell H. Norris, Assistant State’s Attorney Kathleen Watson said at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The parties to the litigation have agreed it is in the best interest of all parties to resolve and settle the litigation and any and all known and unknown claims of plaintiffs in order to avoid the cost associated with further protracted litigation,” Watson said.

Norris, 51, of Montgomery, had been charged last year with seven felonies, one related to attempted sexual assault and six to official misconduct against four women who worked in the jail, court records show.

Russell H. Norris, now 51, of Montgomery, a former Kane County Sheriff's sergeant. (Photo provided)

In an agreement with prosecutors, Norris pleaded guilty in October to attempted criminal sexual assault and three counts of battery, all misdemeanors, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Norris also agreed to serve 180 days in jail, 30 months of probation and to register as a sex offender, according to the release and court records.

Norris, who served his jail time in Kendall County, was released on Easter Sunday, April 9, a jail spokesman said.

Attorney Timothy O’Neil, who is representing the plaintiff in the county’s settlement, said his client “is still undergoing therapy and she’s doing better.”

As to the settlement, O’Neil said they considered her retirement and pension, “did the math … and reached an agreement. It was better for her in the long run.”

“It was a pleasure to have a county board who sympathizes with an employee who gets injured on the job,” O’Neil said. “I want to thank them for their empathy and Sheriff Hain for his guidance.”

O’Neil said his client’s civil suit against Norris is continuing.

O’Neil also represents a second woman who is suing the county, the sheriff and Norris. Another attorney is representing the third plaintiff, a woman who is also suing the county, the sheriff and Norris.

All three cases are up for status on May 10.

Norris’s attorney in the civil cases did not return a voicemail message seeking comment.