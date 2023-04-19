Consultants offer $1.5 million TIF solution to preserve Geneva’s 1843 blacksmith shop

GENEVA – If the city of Geneva wants a circa 1843 blacksmith shop at the former Mill Race property to be preserved, it should put up $1.5 million in tax increment financing to do so, according to two consultants at Tuesday’s continued Historic Preservation Commission hearing.

The Shodeen Family Foundation, which owns the former Mill Race property at 4 E. State St., is seeking to remove the blacksmith shop’s historic landmark designation and allow its demolition.

Demolition is a last resort if the owner has no alternatives – an issue disputed between David Patzelt, representing the Shodeen Family Foundation, and various preservationists who testified earlier.

For nearly an hour Tuesday night, Scott Goldstein of Teska Associates, planning consultants, and Terri Haymaker, managing director of The Planera Group, a pre-development advisory firm, presented various scenarios of how the property could be developed, including keeping the blacksmith shop.

“Based on this evidence, we find that there are financially viable uses for the site – but if and only – with the participation of the property owner and the city of Geneva to work out a way to make this happen,” Goldstein said, referring to the preservation of the historic blacksmith shop.

A stand-alone reuse of the historic building, as submitted by Shodeen, would provide break-even results with a modest 1.4% return on investment, Goldstein said.

A public-private partnership that would provide $1.5 million in tax increment financing investment would give 10.6% return on investment, which Goldstein said is typical for public-private partnerships.

“If this is a priority for the city of Geneva to say, ‘We’re going to invest these TIF funds,’ to really pay down these costs of constructing the building. Then the building, on its own, is possible to do – without the rest of the site – except that you need the rest of the site to generate the increment,” Goldstein said.

A tax increment financing district – or TIF – is a development tool used by local governments to encourage development or redevelopment in blighted areas that would be too expensive to improve with private dollars alone.

Going back to the charrette planning sessions of 2018, Goldstein said the property owners could build a four-story residential development on the full site, including the historic blacksmith shop. And if the city would allow, they could also build a partial fifth floor set back from State Street, he said.

The commission continued the public hearing to Tuesday, May 2 so all parties can review the consultants’ presentation and their full report. This will be the third time the hearing has been continued, since it began in January.

The presentation and consultants’ report will be on the city’s website, www.geneva.il.us.