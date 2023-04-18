Hearing continues tonight in Geneva on fate of historic blacksmith shop

GENEVA – A continued public hearing on the fate of the circa 1843 blacksmith shop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Geneva City Council chambers, 109 James St., before the Geneva Historic Preservation Commission.

The limestone blacksmith shop is at the former Mill Race property at 4 E. State St., Geneva. The Shodeen Family Foundation, which owns the property, is seeking to remove its historic landmark designation and allow its demolition.

This is the second continuance of the hearing, which started in January.

Demolition is a last resort if the owner has no other alternatives – an issue disputed between David Patzelt, representing the Shodeen Family Foundation and various preservationists.

Patzelt had testified that a professional assessment showed the structure was unsafe and in poor condition.

“When the architect and an engineer that were with the consultant set foot inside the building, they looked around and immediately commented that the building was unsafe and they needed to exit the building immediately,” Patzelt had testified earlier.

Preservationists, such as Kendra Parzen, advocacy manager for Landmarks Illinois, urged that it be saved.

“This circa-1846 blacksmith shop is one of the oldest surviving commercial structures in Geneva and it’s an important structure associated with Geneva’s pioneer era,” Parzen had testified.

Documents about the blacksmith shop are available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

Whatever the commission decides will go to the City Council for final action.