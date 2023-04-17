State Sen. DeWitte, Campton Hills police partner for prescription drug take back event

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, is partnering with the Campton Hills Police Department for a prescription drug drop-off event on April 22.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Sunday, April 22 at the Campton Hills police station, 40W270 LaFox Road, according to a news release.

Human and pet prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs and vitamins will be accepted.

Those dropping off unused or expired medications can remain in their vehicles while event volunteers collect their items. Liquids, creams, needles and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

For more information about this upcoming event, please contact Hannah at hseaver@sgop.ilga.gov.