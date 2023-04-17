Northwestern Medicine to distribute Narcan nasal spray across region April 22 for Drug Take Back Day

Northwestern Medicine health system will distribute Narcan (naloxone) nasal spray and provide education about opioid overdose prevention during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across the region Saturday, April 22.

The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release. Northwestern Medicine also will offer drive-up locations where community members can safely dispose of unused medications.

In addition to illegal and illicit opioids, unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose. Northwestern Medicine will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by hosting eight collection sites April 22.

Community members can safely dispose of their unused medications at the drive-up locations:

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, east entrance roundabout, 25 N. Winfield Road, Winfield.

Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care St. Charles (on the east side of the parking lot by Kirk Road), 2900 Foxfield Road, St. Charles.

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Medical Records Building (one driveway south of main hospital), 2731 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital, 1302 N. Main St., Sandwich.

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, 12251 S. 80th Ave., Palos Heights.

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Bays Medical Building entrance, 900 N. Westmoreland Road, Lake Forest.

Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Medical Office Building #2 (use driveway on north side of the building), 10370 Haligus Road, Huntley.

Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital, 250 E. Superior St., Chicago.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the nonmedical use of prescription drugs ranks as the second most-common form of drug use in America.

Sharps and liquids will not be accepted, and Take Back Day is for community members, not for commercial organizations.

Find information about safe medication storage and disposal at nm.org/safemeddisposal.

For information about prescription drug misuse, visit DEATakeBack.com.

To learn about Northwestern Medicine, visit news.nm.org/about-northwestern-medicine.html.