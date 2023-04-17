Cortland boy dies after car crash Sunday in western Kane County

A 4-year-old Cortland boy died after the car he was riding in crashed into another vehicle just after 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Keslinger Road and West County Line Road in unincorporated Kaneville Township, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation found that a red 2017 Chevy Trax was westbound on Keslinger Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the West County Line Road intersection. The Chevy then struck a white 2016 Toyota RAV-4, which was northbound on County Line Road. There are no stop signs for northbound or southbound drivers on West County Line Road at that intersection, the release stated.

The driver of the Chevy, Jessica Ortiz, 34, of Cortland, and the front seat passenger, a 10-year-old boy, also of Cortland, suffered minor injuries in the crash. The 4-year-old, who was riding in the back seat, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Loyola Hospital, where he died.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota, Abby Hyslop, 17, of St. Charles, was treated and released at the scene.

According to the news release, the 4-year-old was secured in a safety seat in the back seat, while both the driver and front seat passenger were wearing seat belts. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as contributing to the crash.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Maple Park Police Department and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office investigations Division.

If anybody was a witness or has any information relating to the crash, contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.