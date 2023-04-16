United Methodist Church of Geneva semi-annual rummage sale returns April 28

United Methodist Church of Geneva, at 211 Hamilton Street in downtown Geneva, will host its popular spring rummage sale during the last week of April.

The sale is set for 6 to 8 p.m. April 27, through 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28 and concludes from 9 a.m. to noon April 29 with its popular “Fill-A-Bag” option for $8, according to a news release.

The sale will feature an assortment of gently used items, including various household products, furniture, clothes, books, games, children’s items and more. Jewelry and high-end fashion items will be for sale in the upstairs parlor. The church will have more than two floors of bargains and the library will be overflowing with homemade baked goods for sale.

Proceeds for last fall’s rummage sale totaled more than $9,000, according to the release. The Women’s Ministry group of UMCG distributed funds to TriCity Family Services, Mutual Ground, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Feed My Starving Children, TriCity Health Partner Med/Dental Clinic, Valley Shelter Workshop, Pullman Tech Workshop, Midwest Mission Dist. Center, DaySpring Native American UMC, Kids Alive and Hesed House.