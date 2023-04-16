St. Charles Park District to host Fox River Frenzy May 6

St. Charles Park District will present the second annual Fox River Frenzy in Pottawatomie Park on May 6.

The day-long event will feature plenty to see and do, according to a news release from the St. Charles Park District.

Start the day by finding a spot along the river to watch the 9:30 a.m. session of the St. Charles Canoe Club’s Current Buster Boat Race. The race is an annual challenge where club members compete in a 5-mile course or 9-mile course rowing via canoe, kayak, standup paddleboard or boating vessel. A second race begins at 1:30 p.m.

For competition on water and land, visitors can register in advance for the Dash Bash, which starts at noon. Teams of up to four people, including at least one member who is 18 years or older, will compete in a series of land and water challenges in a timed race. The team to complete all the tasks the fastest will win prizes. First place will be awarded a Day in the Park booklet with complimentary tickets to park amenities. Second and third place will receive mini-golf guest passes.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can enjoy a DJ and show off their creative side by participating in Chalk the Walk to decorate the park’s pathways. Bring a lunch and enjoy a picnic in the park or pick up some snacks from the refreshment stand near the mini-golf course.

May 6 marks the opening day for putt-putt golf at the River View Miniature Golf Course, an 18-hole course that is wheelchair accessible. Challenge friends to a game and hop over for a selfie with park mascot Stanley the Frog.

There will be an agility dog show at 1 p.m., as well as face painting and a chance to meet with local vendors — including representatives from Get Hooked, which provides instruction for the park district fishing classes and programs.

Even though the paddlewheel riverboats don’t begin cruising until May 13, visitors will be welcome to step aboard the docked boats for tours and meet Captain Steve and his crew.