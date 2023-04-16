House of 423, Urban Style Salon to host spring fashion show

House of 423 and Urban Style Salon are partnering for the second time for a spring fashion show Sunday, April 30, at Sturdy Shelter Brewing in Batavia.

House of 423 owner Sarah Witt will launch her private label clothing and jewelry line at the event, which also will celebrate House of 423′s two-year anniversary, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Urban Style Salon will provide hair and makeup for the models.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the show begins at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25, which includes the show and one drink. Fernando’s Street Kitchen will have breakfast tacos available for purchase during the show.

Gift cards to House of 423 and Urban Style Salon will be raffled at the event.

Sturdy Shelter Brewing is located at 10 Shumway Ave., Batavia.

Tickets can be purchased at https://houseof423.com/products/house-of-423-spring-fashion-show.

For information about House of 423, visit https://houseof423.com/.