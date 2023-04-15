Swedish Days Festival 5K Lopp returns to festival in June

The Swedish Days Festival 5K run will return this year, according to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and Chicago Area Track & Field.

The Swedish Day 5K Lopp will commence at 8 a.m. June 24 from Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva, according to a news release.

Runners are encouraged to tie the Scandinavian theme in with their attire.

Unique Swedish Days awards will go to the top male and top female finisher, as well as the winners of age group awards. Age group awards will go to the top two males and top two female finishers in nine years and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and 80 and over age groups.

The $40 registration fee includes a T-shirt and on-site breakfast following the race. In order to guarantee a shirt at packet pickup, runners must register by June 10. Race day registration is $50.

For more information and how to register visit https://raceroster.com/events/2023/71493/swedish-days-lopp-5k or the Swedish Days page at genevachamber.com.

Swedish Days runs from June 21 to June 25. A full schedule will be available online in May.