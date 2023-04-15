Storms headed through Kane, Will, Kendall counties with strong winds Saturday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Kane, DuPage, Kendall and northern Will counties until 3 p.m. Saturday, as storms rolled through the area.

According to the National Weather Service, radar showed a line of strong thunderstorms at 2 p.m. extending from St. Charles to Shorewood, traveling northwest at 30 mph, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Strong winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects.

An elevated thunderstorm risk is in effect for the entire northern Illinois area Saturday and into the overnight hours of Sunday.

Winds up to 60 mph with quarter-sized hail are possible. Storms are expected to spread across the area this evening, producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Thunderstorms could continue into the overnight hours, according to the NWS.

There is a limited flood risk and limited thunderstorm risk in effect Sunday, with some snow possible Sunday night into Monday morning.