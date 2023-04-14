April 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Forest Preserve District of Kane County invites seniors to monthly nature walks

Leaves are falling at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn.

Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn (Shaw Local file photo) (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County invites area seniors to attend its free monthly “Senior Stroll” programs.

According to a news release, on the first Thursday of each month, Forest Preserve naturalists will lead a leisurely walk through a Kane County forest preserve and share the natural and cultural history along the way. Each program includes a walk lasting about an hour, followed by social time in the shelter.

Join one or all of the upcoming Senior Strolls:

  • Thursday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 Fifth Ave., Aurora
  • Thursday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve, 41W600 Hughes Road, Elburn
  • Thursday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Burlington Prairie Forest Preserve, 13N240 Engel Road, Sycamore
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at Blackberry Maples Forest Preserve, 43W231 Main St., Elburn

No registration is required for these programs. To see a full roster of Forest Preserve District nature programs, visit www.kaneforest.com. Find FPDKC on social media by searching @forestpreserve.

