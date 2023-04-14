Forest Preserve District of Kane County invites seniors to monthly nature walks

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County invites area seniors to attend its free monthly “Senior Stroll” programs.

According to a news release, on the first Thursday of each month, Forest Preserve naturalists will lead a leisurely walk through a Kane County forest preserve and share the natural and cultural history along the way. Each program includes a walk lasting about an hour, followed by social time in the shelter.

Join one or all of the upcoming Senior Strolls:

Thursday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 Fifth Ave., Aurora

Thursday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve, 41W600 Hughes Road, Elburn

Thursday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Burlington Prairie Forest Preserve, 13N240 Engel Road, Sycamore

Thursday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at Blackberry Maples Forest Preserve, 43W231 Main St., Elburn

No registration is required for these programs. To see a full roster of Forest Preserve District nature programs, visit www.kaneforest.com. Find FPDKC on social media by searching @forestpreserve.