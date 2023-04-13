Former St. Charles Nissan dealership owner must restore more than $13K in worker retirement contributions

ST. CHARLES – The former owner of Nissan of St. Charles, which is no longer in business, has agreed to repay nearly $14,000 in restitution to dealership employees whose individual retirement accounts were improperly shorted salary deferral contributions, according to court records.

Fred Vargason has agreed to withdraw $13,772 from his personal retirement account to repay the money missing from employees’ individual retirement accounts, according to a federal consent order and judgement entered Monday in the Northern District of Illinois.

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Judge Robert W. Gettleman entered the consent order and judgment against Nissan of St. Charles and company owner Vargason.

According to the court record, the defendants did not oppose the judgment and order.

“All voluntary employee contributions must be forwarded to employee benefit plans in a timely manner,” Employee Benefit Security Administration Regional Director Ruben R. Chapa in Chicago stated in a news release. “Failing to do so, denies employees the opportunity to prepare for the future.”

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 is a federal law that sets minimum standards for most voluntarily established retirement and health plans in private industry to provide protection for individuals in these plans.

The U.S. Secretary of Labor filed suit on April 8, 2022, after the department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration found the company and Vargason did not remit employees’ voluntary salary contributions to the company’s retirement plan, the release stated.

The amount represents $13,071 in employee contributions that were not forwarded to the plan and $651 in lost opportunity costs for Nissan of St. Charles employees who made voluntary contributions from their pay from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2019.

The lost opportunity cost amount allocated to each participant shall be based on the participant’s percent of the total contributions owed to them, according to the court filing.

The judgment also prohibited Vargason and the company from future violations and barred them from serving as fiduciaries or service providers to any ERISA-covered employee benefit plan in the future.

The court also appointed AMI Benefit Plan Administrators Inc. as the independent fiduciary to allocate the restoration to harmed plan participants’ accounts, the release stated.

Vargason also must pay $2,060 to pay AMI for its services and a penalty of $2,754.45 as a result of the ERISA violation, according to the court record.

The Illinois Secretary of State Police shut down Vargason’s Nissan dealership on Feb. 1, 2019, following hundreds of complaints that customers had not received the titles and plates for their vehicles.

A message left with an attorney representing Vargason, who now lives in Iowa, was not returned.