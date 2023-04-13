Denzel Washington visits South Elgin Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of America celebrated the opening of its 5,000th clubhouse Wednesday in South Elgin with a visit from Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington.

Washington, a Boys & Girls Club alum who has served as the organization’s national spokesperson for 30 years, toured the 20,000-square-foot facility and shared his personal story with club members and guests.

The new location serves about 250 kids and teens per day and features a STEM lab, an art studio, a college and career center and a teen studio.

In addition to Washington, Olympian and club alum Jackie Joyner-Kersee visited to share her new children’s book, “Running for the Gold: Connecting Kids to Dreams” with club members.

The event also featured a Major League Baseball youth baseball clinic for the kids and WWE superstars Xavier Woods and Raquel Rodriguez led a “Be A STAR” anti-bullying rally to encourage young people to treat each other with respect.

Additionally, Bridgestone donated a new 15-passenger van to help ease transportation needs for club youth and the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation donated outdoor equipment to enhance youth sports.

