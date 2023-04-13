Bliss Woods Forest Preserve to hold habitat restoration work day April 22

A habitat restoration work day will be held at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22. Restoration volunteers will pull garlic mustard and cut honeysuckle re-sprouts.

Tools will be provided, but volunteers are free to bring their own loppers and hand cutters, according to a news release.

Bliss Woods is a beautiful, high-quality woodland hosting many unusual plants. Removing invasive species will help sustain its unique nature, the release stated.

Volunteers are advised to dress for the weather in layers and meet in the parking lot of Templo Belen, 42W635 Kedeka Road.

Refreshments will be available at the break. Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

For further information please email Mary Ochsenschlager at maryoxie@sbcglobal.net or call Robb at the Kane County Forest Preserve at 630-232-5980.