Registration open for Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Fight Hunger 5k/10k run/walk

Registration is now open for the Northern Illinois Food Bank’s 10th annual Fight Hunger 5K/10K race, presented by Glanbia Performance Nutrition, on April 22 at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

According to a news release from the food bank, runners and walkers of all levels can enjoy the course through Cantigny Park leading to the post-race festival where they are greeted by cheering spectators, music, sponsors, food trucks and a complimentary beer or non-alcoholic beverage.

Northern Illinois Food Bank’s goal is to raise over $300,000 from the family-friendly event, the release stated.

An anonymous donor will match all donations to the Fight Hunger 5K/10K up to $50,000. Every $1 raised can help provide $16 worth of groceries with the match, the release stated.

Participants can build a team or have some family fun. The on-site course is stroller-friendly and participants can enjoy the event at any pace they choose.

“We are experiencing historically high numbers of neighbors coming to us and our network due to inflation, increased expenses for food, fuel, utilities and the recent ending of SNAP emergency benefits,” said Julie Yurko, President and CEO, Northern Illinois Food Bank. “We are incredibly grateful for all of our runners, walkers, volunteers, and sponsors helping us fight hunger throughout suburban and rural Northern Illinois. It is just another example of our community coming together to help each other.”

This year, runners and walkers will have the option to participate onsite at Cantigny Park or from anywhere as a virtual participant.

The cost of registration is $45. Each participant will receive a 2023 Fight Hunger t-shirt, commemorative finisher medal, one finish-line drink, compliments of Heartland Beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic choices available), $2 food truck voucher and personal fundraising page.

For registration information, sign-up to volunteer or donate, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/IL/Wheaton/FightHunger5K10K.

The website also includes a map of the course, packet pick-up dates/time, and information about the post-race festival.