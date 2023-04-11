Registration open for summer camps through Forest Preserve District of Kane County

Registration is now open for the Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s summer camps for children ages 4 through 8th grade.

According to a news release from the FPDKC, naturalists will lead hikes, activities, games and crafts based on a different nature theme each day. Summer camp is for three age groups: children ages 4-5; children entering 1st through 5th grades; and children entering grades 6th through 8th.

The first camp is “Tools of the Trade: Becoming a Naturalist,” from Monday, June 12 - Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m. - noon at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles. This camp is for children entering grades 6th-8th. During this week of nature-based discovery, campers will get hands-on experience using scientific equipment such as microscopes, hand lenses, dip nets and binoculars to explore and interrogate the natural world.

The second camp is “Nature Exploration,” from Monday, June 19 - Friday, June 23, from 9 - 11:30 a.m. at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles. This camp is for ages 4-5. Campers will splash, hike and explore the creek, trails and nature center.

The third camp is “Tracking & Survival,” from Monday, June 26 - Friday, June 30, from 9 a.m. - noon at Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn. This camp is for children entering grades 1st-5th. Children will view the forests and prairies differently after attending this camp. Daily games, crafts and activities will focus on discovering and identifying signs of animal activity throughout the forest preserve.

The fourth camp is “Fun and Fit in the Forest,” from Monday, July 10 - Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. - noon at Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva. This camp is for children entering grades 1st-5th. Fresh air, active games and nature exploration are on the agenda for this week of summer camp. Each day will offer a variety of activities designed to encourage team building and healthy competition. Nature-themed crafts will round out each day and provide some downtime.

The fifth camp is “Nature’s Super Heroes,” from Monday, July 17 - Friday, July 21, from 9 a.m. - noon at Burnidge Forest Preserve in Elgin. This camp is for children entering grades 1st-5th. During this camp, your child will learn first-hand about nature’s own superheroes that rival those seen in the movies. After a week of educational hikes, games and naturalistic art projects, campers will have a new appreciation for the superpowers of exciting insects, arachnids and mammals.

The sixth camp is “STEAM in Nature,” from Monday, July 24 - Friday, July 28, from 9 a.m. - noon at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles. This camp is for children entering grades 1st-5th. Each day, campers will build skills centered on a STEAM foundation and put their newfound skillset to use out in nature. Exploring topics like animal architects, earth sculptures, natural energy and creek exploration through interwoven learning activities, interpretive hikes, games and crafts, the world of STEAM will come to life for children.

The registration fee is $145/child/camp. Advance registration is required.

To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. Additional information is available at www.kaneforest.com.

Find the Forest Preserve District on social media by searching @forestpreserve.