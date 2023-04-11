Forest Preserve District of Kane County to host kayaking sessions along Fox River this summer and fall

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will host six kayaking sessions along the Fox River throughout the summer and early fall.

According to a news release from the district, the kayaking series begins with a lake-based, basic paddling skills class, followed by river sessions for beginners.

Each session includes dry land instruction and a naturalist-led exploration of the local ecology.

Participants should meet and park at the take-out location and are shuttled to the put-in location, the release stated.

According to the release, for all sessions, participants must be 16 years or older and able to:

Hold breath under water while wearing a properly fitted life jacket;

Independently turn from a face-down to a face-up position, keeping head above water;

Effectively communicate with the instructor and other participants; and

Manage all mobility and personal care independently, or with the assistance of a companion.

The fee for a single kayak for Session 1 is $69 per person and includes use of kayak, personal flotation device and paddle; and $89 per person for Sessions 2-6. If participants provide their own kayak and equipment, the fee is $45 per person, per session, for sessions 2-6. All fees include shuttle service.

Advance registration is required at least one week prior to the program, with payment required at the time of registration.

Dates and take-out locations for sessions are:

Session 1: (Skills Training; <1 mile paddle): Sunday, May 21; 10 a.m. - noon, at Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 Fifth Ave., Aurora.

Session 2: (Beginner; 3-4 mile paddle): Sunday, June 25; 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve, 50 Airport Road, Elgin.

Session 3: (Beginner - Intermediate; 4-5 mile paddle): Sunday, July 16; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., at Ferson Creek Park, Rte. 31 East of Wildrose Springs Dr., St. Charles.

Session 4: (Beginner - Intermediate; 4-5 mile paddle): Saturday, Aug. 26; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., at Ferson Creek Park, Rte. 31 East of Wildrose Springs Dr., St. Charles.

Session 5: (Intermediate; 4-5 mile paddle, with portage): Saturday, Sept. 23; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora.

Session 6: (Intermediate; 4-5 mile paddle, with portage): Sunday, Oct. 8; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., at McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora.

Call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com to register. Rain will not stop a paddle, but trips may be cancelled (with full refund) due to lightning, low air/water temps or unsafe water levels.

For more information, visit www.kaneforest.com or find the Forest Preserve District on social media by searching @forestpreserve.