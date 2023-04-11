Elgin Community College to host job fair April 17

Elgin Community College invites the community to the ECC Job Fair from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 17.

According to a news release from the college, the event will feature career opportunities at the college with hiring managers available to answer questions and give insight into the application process. All attendees will have the opportunity to receive a free professional headshot.

ECC seeks new talent and qualified candidates in various roles, including groundskeeping, custodial, registration specialists, student success coaches, administrative assistants and more. The college offers competitive salaries and generous benefits packages, the release stated.

No registration is necessary, but ECC encourages attendees to bring copies of their resumes. Explore all ECC job openings at elgin.edu/jobs.