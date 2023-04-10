Sycamore woman dead after Plank Road crash Sunday in western Kane County

A Sycamore woman was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon in western Kane County.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 40W200 block of Plank Road in unincorporated Plato Township.

A 2012 Buick, driven by Kimberly Roddan, 56, of Sycamore, was traveling eastbound on Plank Road when it left the roadway, went onto the eastbound shoulder, then reentered the road, crossed the center line into westbound traffic and left the road onto the north side shoulder of Plank Road. The car rolled over several times before coming to rest, the release stated.

Roddan, the sole occupant of the Buick, was transported to Sherman Hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, the release stated.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pingree Grove Police Department and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office investigations Division and the Kane County Drone Team.

Anybody who witnessed or has any information relating to the crash is asked to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, the release stated.