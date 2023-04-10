St. Charles Public Library to hold first poetry reading

Celebrate National Poetry Month at the St. Charles Public Library with the library’s first-ever poetry reading.

The poetry reading will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the library’s Huntley Community Room. The evening will feature local poets, including several members of the St. Charles Writers Group.

After the reading, audience members will have a chance to ask the poets questions.

For more information, visit scpld.libnet.info/event/8202510 or call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.