Geneva’s Playhouse 38 to host “Cabaret – Broadway Memories”

Tickets are now on sale for Playhouse 38′s “Cabaret – Broadway Memories,” from 7-9 p.m. Friday, April 14. Tickets are $10 each and proceeds support Geneva Park District’s theatre arts programs.

The theatre is located at 321 Stevens St., Suite P, and all ages are welcome.

According to a news release from the Geneva Park District, there will be musical entertainment, a silent auction and food and drinks for sale at the event. This event is in celebration of the 10th season at Playhouse 38.

The cast includes Sara Caligiuri, Haleigh Hutchinson, Jessica Heinrich, Mary Hendrian, Allison Kraft, Grace Politowicz, San Sandberg, Emma Schmalz, Jade Strong, Chris Talia, Renee Toups, and Jen White.

Silent auction items include donations from the following community organizations: Anastazia - Treasures For The Home; Batavia Park District; Buffalo Theatre Ensemble; Card My Yard; Cocoon; Elements Massage; Elite Chess; Flourish; Fox Valley Park District; Geneva Winery; Liz & Kate Boutique; Naper Settlement; Preservation; Yoga Six; Paramount Theatre, the release stated.

Tickets are available online at this link, and in person at Sunset Community Center or Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center. Information about group sales discounts is available by calling the park district at 630-232-4542.

Playhouse 38 is the cultural arts facility of the Geneva Park District located in downtown Geneva at 321 Stevens Street, Suite P. For more information on Playhouse 38, call 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org.