Geneva Police Departments to host prescription drug collection April 22 at 20 Police Plaza

As part of the National Drug Take-Back Day, the Geneva Police Department will work with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to collect expired or unwanted prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at 20 Police Plaza.

According to a news release from the Geneva Police Department, the following pills or patches will be accepted include:

Prescription medications

Medication samples

Over-the-counter medications

Vitamins

Pet medications

Non-controlled DEA drugs

Pills should be removed from their original container by pouring them directly into a plastic bag.

The Police Department will not accept any liquids, ointments, illegal substances/narcotics, thermometers, IV bags, sharps/needles, bloody or infectious waste or empty containers, the release stated.

The collection service is free and anonymous. After 2 p.m. April 22, the Police Department will only take unused medications from Geneva residents.

Starting in 2010, this initiative aims to allow the safe disposal of prescriptions. Medications should not be flushed for water safety. The release stated that turning in old medications can help prevent theft and drug abuse, the release stated.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, visit the DEA’s website at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.