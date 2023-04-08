Three major religions mark April with holy day ceremonies, observances

This month marked the convergence of holy days for the world’s three major religions, Passover in Judaism, Lent leading to Easter in Christianity and Ramadan in Islam.

Ramadan began March 22 and continues to April 20; Passover began at sundown on Wednesday and continues for seven days; Easter Sunday is April 9, following the season of Lent, which began Feb. 22 with Ash Wednesday.

Passover

The dates for all these major religious observances are tied to a lunar calendar, but there are other similarities, said Rachel Yackely, former executive director of Fox Valley Jewish Neighbors.

“The main purpose of the seder ... is to do a retelling of the Haggadah – the story of Moses helping the Israelites escape slavery in Egypt,” Yackley said.

The Passover Seder includes special plates where certain foods are part of the retelling, she said.

The foods include matzo, unleavened bread, as the escape from Egypt left no time for yeast to make bread rise; charoset, a mixture of apples, pears, nuts and wine to resemble the mortar for building the pyramids – but also for holding on to the sweetness in life; maror, such as horseradish, for the bitterness of slavery; salt water is the tears shed over slavery; red wine is the blood; hard-boiled eggs represents the circle of life; and a shank bone represents sacrifice.

“The Israelites were not Jewish yet when they left Egypt,” Yackley said. “Their Judaism did not exist yet. They had idols, sacrifices - there was no monotheistic religion yet.”

Moses led the fleeing Israelites across the Dead Sea and to the desert, where they lived for 40 years. He received the 10 Commandments on Mt. Sinai, which meant they were supposed to pray to one god and not worship idols any more, she said.

“We are careful not to say that Moses saved. He was the instrument of God,” Yackley said.

In Judaism, Abraham is held as the first Jew, she said.

“The thing that’s neat is that Muslims believe Abraham was a prophet and Christians believe Abraham is an important factor in the history of their religion,” Yackley said. “Judaism, Christianity and Islam are the three Abrahamic religions. And that of itself is an interesting connection.”

Easter

Rev. Trudy Stoffel, pastor of Geneva Lutheran Church, said the week leading up to Easter is known as Holy Week.

It begins with Palm Sunday, commemorating when Jesus rode a donkey into Jerusalem.

The Last Supper was Passover, where Jesus also washed the feet of his disciples and instructed them to serve.

Michael Hoge of St. Charles (center) prays after receiving his ashes at St. Charles Episcopal Church. Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent, leading to Holy Week and Easter Sunday. (Sandy Bressner)

“The number one thing for me is that this week is preparation for al those times in our lives when we have no idea of what is going to happen, when we are uncertain, when we are afraid – this can give us confidence that there will be new life. There will be something hopeful,” Stoffel said.

Geneva Lutheran does the foot-washing ceremony on Maundy Thursday. Then they have communion – the Last Supper, Stoffel said.

“Then, together, we strip the sanctuary of all its adornments,” Stoffel said. “We remember how Jesus served and loved. And then we have Good Friday. We practice the Biblical storytelling here.”

Good Friday is when Jesus was crucified. Storytellers recite the passion of Christ, with music woven in, Stoffel said.

Saturday worship begins with a dark vigil and the recitation of Old Testament stories, she said.

“Midway, we have organ fanfare and we unfurl banners and redecorate the sanctuary,” Stoffel said.

This is in preparation for Easter Sunday for Jesus’s resurrection.

“We go through these times in our life where we ask, ‘What do I do? Where is the hope?’ We have more questions than answers,” Stoffel said. “And I love that every tradition has a community aspect to this. ... For us and for folks celebrating Passover or Ramadan, there is a solo part and a community part.”

Ramadan

Ramadan is observed for a month in Islam, perhaps most known for its requirement of fasting from sunrise to sunset.

But St. Charles resident Haroon Qureshi said the fasting means more than giving up food.

“It’s more about controlling desires,” Qureshi said. “It is one of the five pillars of Islam. One of them is the belief in the oneness of God and the Prophet Muhammad was his messenger.”

The other pillars are prayers five times a day, charity and a pilgrimage known as the Hajj, to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad.

“We get up in the morning before sunrise and have breakfast. Morning prayers start before sunrise and then fasting begins – we don’t eat anything after that,” Qureshi said. “Right now, morning prayers start at 5:20-5:30 a.m., so we get up at 4 or 4:30 a.m. It takes a lot of discipline.”

Asia Fatima of Geneva (left) and Faiza Memon of Campton Hills break their Ramadan fast drinking water. They were among some 50 people who participated in an interfaith breaking of the fast Wednesday at the Islamic Center of Kane County in St. Charles. (Brenda Schory)

Exemptions to fasting include for those who have diabetes, he said.

The other times of prayer are noon, mid-afternoon, sunset and at night.

It is at sunset that Muslims break their fast first with some water and dates, then prayer followed by a full meal, Qureshi said.

This year, Ramadan started on March 22 and will continue to April 20. This is followed by Eid al-Fitr, a holiday celebrating the end of Ramadan, Qureshi said.

While families tend to break their fasts individually during the week, it is also tradition for a community breaking of the fast on Friday and Saturday nights, he said, such as at the Islamic Center of Kane County in St. Charles and at the Batavia Islamic Society.