Kane County hosting post-election campaign sign recycling events

Kane County is hosting recycling events to give individuals an opportunity to dispose of unwanted corrugated plastic campaign signs and metal sign stands.

Campaign signs can be dropped off at Kane County recycling centers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 517 E. Fabyan Parkway in Batavia and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 900 Angle Tarn in West Dundee weekdays until April 11.

Signs can also be dropped off at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave. in Geneva, in a self-service container until April 12.

Participants are required to separate signs from metal stands before depositing. Rigid plastic signs only — flexible film are not accepted. This event is not intended for use by municipalities or townships.

Before collecting and delivering signs to recycling sites, ensure you have the permission of the candidate, campaign or party as they may have plans to collect and reuse the signs.

For more information, contact recycle@countyofkane.org or 630-208-3841.