Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for several northeastern Illinois counties Tuesday afternoon

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m., which could bring golf ball sized hail and winds up to 70 mph.

The warning includes northeastern Kendall County, northwestern Will County, southeastern Kane County, DuPage County and Cook County, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the warning, people and animals outdoors could be injured, and the hail could damage roofs, windows, siding and vehicles. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings, and tree damage is also expected.

More severe storms could also hit the area later this afternoon and evening.

The next timeframe of concern for threatening weather for all counties mentioned is late Tuesday afternoon, from about 3 or 4 p.m. into the evening hours, until about 10 p.m., said Ricky Castro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Storms could develop near the Mississippi River mid-afternoon and be intensified by “really warm and humid air” and track through counties east to northeast. The storms could bring high winds, hail and possible tornados to anywhere east of I-39 and north of I-80, Castro said.

Overnight and into Wednesday also could bring severe weather to those same areas and include high winds, tornadoes and hail but there is “still some uncertainty,” Castro said.

“The higher threat could be farther east” of I-39, he said.

Shaw Local reporter Amanda Marrazzo contributed to this report.