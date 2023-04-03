Vandal targets Geneva’s Pride-painted hydrant - again – after repainting last week

GENEVA – It didn’t take long for the just-repainted Pride fire hydrant at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and East State Street to be vandalized again.

It was vandalized sometime over the weekend, and this time, the top was painted black and a red circle around a cross was painted on the side.

Last week, red paint was dumped on it with the word “ROPE” in red at the base.

Artist Chrissy Swanson and a group of friends and supporters repainted it after the red paint was dumped on it.

“It’s been primed for repainting,” Swanson said of the latest vandalism. “We’re going to repaint it but it depends on the weather.”

Swanson said her family drove past it at 6 p.m. Friday and it had not yet been vandalized.

Last June, Swanson painted Pride flag colors horizontally on the hydrant with the transgender flag colors across the valves with a peace sign in black in the middle as part of the city’s Art on Fire program in which the public paints hydrants as a canvas.

Swanson said she painted the hydrant those colors as a symbol of inclusion and never thought it would inspire a relentless stream of vandalism. The hydrant has been vandalized several times and been repainted each time.

“It’s bright colors. It’s happy. I sure did not think this would happen,” Swanson said. “I want to paint this fire hydrant and move on to my next craft project.”

Geneva artist Chrissy Swanson (left) and Batavia resident Annie Hex repaint the Pride-painted fire hydrant Tuesday, March 28, after it was vandalized with red paint. The hydrant at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and East State Street, was painted in rainbow and transgender colors last year as part of the city’s Art on Fire Program. It was vandalized several times last summer. (Brenda Schory)

Swanson said she reported both instances of the new vandalism to police and she contacted the Anti- Defamation League.

Last summer, Geneva police announced in a news release that Jonathan E. Darmstadt, 55, of the 25000 block of Catherine Drive, Plainfield was charged with two counts of misdemeanor criminal defacement of property in connection with the hydrant vandalism.

Court records show Darmstadt pleaded guilty in January to one count of criminal defacement in an agreement, and was not prosecuted on the other count. He paid $928.38 in fines and restitution and was given 12 months of supervision until Jan. 22, 2024, according to court records.