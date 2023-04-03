Sugar Grove to hire Kendall County leader as new administrator

The Kendall County administrator may become Sugar Grove’s new village administrator.

The Sugar Grove village board is due to vote Tuesday night to hire Scott Koeppel, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Koeppel will fill the vacancy left by the departure earlier this year of longtime administrator Brent Eichelberger.

Koeppel has been Kendall County’s administrator since 2017.

Eichelberger was Sugar Grove’s administrator for 21 years. He and the village signed a separation agreement in December, although Eichelberger remained on the payroll through March 1. He received a severance package of nearly $200,000, including a $117,196 lump-sum payment that included five months’ salary, car allowance and vacation, sick and personal time owed. He also received $62,060 to his retirement health savings account, $12,131 in deferred compensation and $5,000 for employment placement services.

