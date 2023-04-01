Geneva to host Earth Day celebration April 22

The city of Geneva is holding an Earth Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Peck Farm Park. The event is free and open to all ages.

Free bicycle safety checks will be available, as will a scavenger hunt, park district games, chalk art/earth mural, prairie seed bombs, a rain barrel sale, tree whip and tomato plant giveaways, a self-guided prairie tour and more. Vendors will be on hand to promote sustainability. Food and additional nature-related booths will also be available, according to a news release from the city.

The public can also recycle pieces of clothing and other small items for free, while larger electronic pieces can be recycled for $25 or $35, depending on screen size.

Advanced registration with the Geneva Park District is required for anyone interested in planting trees from 10 to 11 a.m. at Peck Farm Park or Wheeler Park.

For more information about Earth Day, call the park district at 630-232-4542 or visit www.genevaparks.org.

More information about the city’s Natural Resources Committee is available at www.geneva.il.us.