St. Charles Public Library showcasing work of local photographer

During March and April, the St. Charles Public Library is hosting an exhibit by local nature and wildlife photographer Rudy Viereckl entitled “Urban Foxes.”

Viereckl owes his love of the outdoors to his parents, who took him camping every summer.

“It was during these trips that I learned to appreciate the beauty of nature and how we are stewards of our environment,” Viereckl said in a news release from the St. Charles Public Library. “I feel that my photographic eye is evolving as environmental issues become prevalent. I am also an optimist and feel that the best is yet to come.”

Since 1979, the works of local artists have been on display at the St. Charles Public Library through its Community Artist Gallery program. The exhibit can be seen anytime the library is open.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles. For more information, go to scpld.org or call 630-584-0076, ext. 240.