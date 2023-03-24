Geneva Coffee Cup Crawl returns April 22

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s annual Coffee Cup Crawl returns at 10 a.m. April 22.

The day begins with FreshGround Roasting’s Coffee Presentation at Geneva Public Library. Owner Eric Andersen will present a talk about the background of coffee and how it’s grown, processed and sourced and why it’s important to know where coffee comes from. After the presentation, the Coffee Cup Crawl will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. around the Fox Valley.

Sixteen businesses will be serving coffee-inspired items. Some cups of coffee will have alcohol (must be 21 to try those).

A complete list of participants and their drink selections they will be serving is available on genevachamber.com.

Tickets are available at genevachamber.com. Additional information can also be found at this site.