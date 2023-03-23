West Dundee student wins Kane spelling bee

ST. CHARLES – Francis Nnodi, of Carpentersville, won the title of Spelling Bee Champion at the annual Kane County Regional Office of Education spelling bee final, held March 15 at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles, the office announced in a news release.

Eight students from Kane County elementary and middle schools competed.

Francis, who attends St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School in West Dundee, can attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in Maryland during Memorial Day week, the release stated.

Second place spelling bee winner was Maelie Schroeder of Carpentersville, from Immanuel Lutheran School in East Dundee; third place winner was Tyler Hunger from Holy Angels Catholic School in Aurora, the release stated.

Eight students participated in the annual Kane County Regional Office of Education spelling bee. From left, participants were Tyler Hunger, Kaelyn McGreer, Andrew Taing, Maelie Schroeder, Caroline Hernandez, Francis Nnodi, Nora Perdue and Akhil Peddhapati. (Photo provided by Kane County Regional Office of Education)

“The Spelling Bee is a fantastic opportunity for students to showcase their spelling skills and build their confidence,” Regional Superintendent of Schools Patricia Dal Santo stated in the release. “We are proud of all the participants and their accomplishments.”

The other participants and their schools were: Kaelyn McGreer of Elburn, who attends Kaneland John Stewart Elementary in Elburn; Nora Perdue, who attends Hoover Wood Elementary School in Batavia; Caroline Hernandez of North Aurora, who attends Jewel Middle School also in North Aurora; Andrew Taing, who attends St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, Hampshire; and Akhil Peddhapati, who attends Elgin Academy in Elgin.