Illinois Senate to consider cat declawing ban after measure passes Illinois House

The Illinois Senate is now considering a bill that would make it illegal to declaw cats in the state unless it is medically necessary after it passed the Illinois House.

“The science is clear: cat declawing can cause serious enduring discomfort and loss of quality of life for cats.” — Aurora state Rep. Barbara Hernandez

The measure, sponsored by state Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, passed in the House on March 16 by a vote of 67-38. It would amend the state’s Humane Care for Animals Act and would prohibit surgical claw removal, declawing tendonectomies or other alterations of cats’ toes that would impair normal function except for necessary medical purposes. Cat owners will be able to have their cats’ nails trimmed or capped for aesthetic reasons.

“The science is clear: cat declawing can cause serious enduring discomfort and loss of quality of life for cats,” Hernandez said in a statement. “While this used to be common practice, science has shown us that this is a procedure that should only be done if medically vital, and it’s time our laws reflect reality. I have a cat, and believe me I understand that their claws can sting,” Hernandez said. “However, those claws are often an essential part of cats living naturally, and removing their claws without real cause isn’t fair.”

If passed, Illinois would become the third state to approve such a ban, according to the nonprofit group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Those who violate the ban would face a $500 fine for the first violation, $1,000 fine for a second violation and $2,500 fine for a third or subsequent violation.

New York banned cat declawing in 2019 and Maryland did so last year. In addition, several cities across the country ban cat declawing, including Madison, Wisconsin, according to PETA.

The Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association recently announced its opposition to the bill.

“While we appreciate good intentions, this bill will jeopardize the lives of some cats and compromise veterinarians’ ability to uphold their medical oath to protect and save animals’ lives,” ISVMA President Joanne Carlson said in a statement.

Carlson said there is no evidence that cats who have this procedure experience any long-term difficulties.

“The truth is recovery time is swift, and advanced laser procedures and anesthesia often allow the cat to resume normal activities the same day,” Carlson said. “Modern declawing is no more painful or complicated than one might expect from a spay or neuter procedure.”