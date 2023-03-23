Geneva named among best weekend getaway destinations in Illinois

Worldatlas.com has named Geneva a Top 7 Best Small Town in Illinois for a weekend getaway, based on the city’s combination of forests, rivers, museums and more, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

According to World Atlas, Geneva provides many tourist areas which include the Fox River Trail and the Fabyan Forest Preserve.

If tourists want to go swimming or boating, they can enjoy the Geneva Island Park for such opportunities. Geneva’s Riverside Walk provides views of the Fox River, making it another popular tourist site, according to World Atlas.

The Geneva History Museum, the Fabyan Villa Museum and the Japanese Garden are also top attractions in the city, as are an abundance of eateries and cafes, according to World Atlas.

More tourist information about Geneva can be found at visitgenevail.com.