Elburn community service officer sworn in as full-time police officer

Noah Hackman, who has served Elburn for the past five years as a community service officer, was sworn in as a full-time police officer for the village at the March 20 Village Board meeting.

“This is something I’ve kind of wanted to do my whole life,” Hackman said. “When I first started here, I was unsure if I wanted to be here full-time, or if I wanted to go somewhere else.

“As the village grew, I grew with it,” he continued. “The people here are very, very nice and we have a great department now. I work with some great guys and the things that we do for each other is just outstanding. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

As a community service officer, Hackman did not have powers of arrest, but was responsible for parking enforcement, traffic control and property maintenance code violations, among other duties, said Police Chief Nick Sikora.

“It was great to see that we were able to make him an offer,” Sikora said. “It’s a big advantage, because he is familiar with our processes, the geography of the town, radio protocols and other things. He should be able to get through the field training program quicker.”

His additional duties as a sworn peace officer will include handling criminal calls and traffic enforcement, and yes, he will be carrying a gun, Sikora said. He will attend the Police Academy training beginning on May 2.