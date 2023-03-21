CASA Kane County to host ‘Hands Around the Courthouse & County’ event

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Kane County, a nonprofit agency that trains volunteers to advocate on behalf of children in foster care due to abuse and neglect, is hosting its annual Hands Around the Courthouse & County (HATCH) event Thursday, April 6 at noon at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

All members of the community are encouraged to participate.

According to a news release from CASA Kane County, child abuse and neglect has risen at alarming rates following the pandemic. Rates of child abuse and neglect are five times higher for children in families with low socio-economic status compared to children in families with higher socio-economic status. Children and youth who have spent time in the child welfare system are more likely to face incarceration, homelessness and unemployment. They are less likely to graduate high school and more likely to be trafficked.

CASA Kane County served a record 613 children in 2022. This represents an 85% increase in the number of children served in the last three years and calls for a significant need to find more community volunteers and resources to meet the needs of every child, the release stated.

CASA Kane County’s annual HATCH event provides an opportunity for awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month while reminding the community how the organization helps protect the well-being of all children. Attendees learn more about what they can do as a community member through small acts that help protect children, strengthen families and foster the health and well-being of the next generation, the release stated.

After the brief program featuring several speakers, participants will be asked to join hands for a moment of silence acknowledging local victims of child abuse and neglect. The entire ceremony is open to the public and lasts about 20 minutes.