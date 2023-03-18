Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation to host annual fundraiser April 29

GENEVA – Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation will host its spring fundraising event, “Stand Up for Kids” on April 29.

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. April 29 at the Baker Community Center, 101 S, Second St., St. Charles, the agency announced in a news release.

Parents and children need support as nearly 300,000 children in the U.S. have lost a parent or secondary caregiver to COVID-19.

Mental, behavioral and physical health issues are impacting families and youth at a tremendous scale. The Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation provides prevention programs as positive supports for all families, according to the release.

Tickets are $90 by March 31, $100 after March 31 and $125 at the door. To be a table sponsor is $800 for eight tickets.

Tickets are available online at www.bit.ly/23standupforkids.

The event includes a performance by John Behling on guitar, guest speakers, drinks, appetizers and desserts. Attendees can bid on silent auction items that include tickets for a zip line at Lake Geneva, a complete experience at the Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles, theater tickets and local restaurant gift certificates.

Proceeds will support Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation “Empathy-Based Parenting and Family Learning Programs.”

The events are held in the Fox Valley at no or reduced cost for participating families.

The programs aim to provide a supportive community group for families to build communication, interactions, and relationships and aid children’s social, emotional, cognitive, and regulative development.

Through this, the Foundation helps children become strong learners and leaders and in a broader sense, helps create more peaceful communities.