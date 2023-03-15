Kaneland High School senior named ‘Mr. Kaneland 2023′

Nick Johnson channeled his inner Sinatra on March 10 and delivered a “Top Gun” performance in Maple Park before being named Mr. Kaneland 2023.

The senior became the latest Mr. Kaneland to be crowned during the school’s annual male pageant fundraiser for the Kaneland Cares Fund, which supports causes and charities in the community.

Johnson crooned “My Way,” the song popularized by Frank Sinatra in 1969 for his talent performance during this year’s “Top Gun”-themed event in the Kaneland High School east gym.

“I would say that I did it ‘My Way,’” Johnson said. “I’ll tell you what, I think that type of music is making a huge comeback and people are starting to appreciate that type of art. And honestly I’ve been loving that stuff since I was in sixth grade and it was so cool to be able to live out sort of that sixth grade fantasy and be able to sing it on a stage.”

The Mr. Kaneland event helps make a difference for the community. More than $55,000 has been raised for the fund since the inaugural Mr. Kaneland in 2007. In addition, the event is responsible for funding two $500 leadership scholarships.

Nick Johnson (center) is surrounded by his posse after he is crowned Mr. Kaneland 2023 on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Maple Park. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Johnson received a $1,201 bid during the auction of the Mr. Kaneland court to lead all candidates. He’ll serve as a personal assistant and have lunch with the bidder March 23, along with the five other high bidders and their respective candidates. His winning bidder accounted for about one-third of the about $3,500 that was raised during this year’s event.

“Hearing my name called was just such a rush,” he said. “And I really didn’t expect to have so much support with me tonight, but I’m feeling the love 100% and I’m glad that everyone enjoyed it.”

Johnson also performed with the five other candidates in a medley of “Top Gun” song and dance routines, including “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins and “Mighty Wings” by Cheap Trick.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m not a dancer by any means,” he said. “So that was what I struggled with most out of the thing, but honestly I think I worked more on the dance than I worked on the song and I suppose it paid off.”

Earlier in the program, senior Matt Manugas turned to pure improv with Maddie Strasser, who served as a mistress of ceremony along with Linsday Yost.

Yost’s twin brother Ethan was crowned Mr. Kaneland 2022.

“It was a ton of fun to kind of take a step back and watch from an audience perspective,” Ethan Yost said. “I am fortunate to say that I was able to still be kind of involved in everything. I got to go up a few times and say some things and crown the next one. I thought it was really cool because I feel like most of the time the winners are seniors so the next year they are kind of gone. It was fun to come back as a senior now and see the new people that I go to class with and all that. It was a lot of fun.”

Another contestant, senior Seth Carlson told his mom “I love you” during the casual wear with interview portion of the program. He also gave a shoutout to her homemade chicken noodle soup. Later, the Eagle Scout played his trombone along to Michael Bublé's “Sway.”

“It was a little hectic, but a real great time,” Carlson said. “I love the group of guys that were participating this year. It was so much fun. Their energy is something else. I think the reason I participated was mostly the guys, but it’s also a great way to help the community with that charity aspect.”

Mr. Kaneland Escorts included Alyssa Almerez, Dane Coyne, Lilli Delhotl, Kia Gumban, Lee Smith and Selah Turk. Brooklyn Brown and Megan Fisher were choreographers. Kristine Carson, Michael Cimino and James Fuller sponsored the event. Kaneland High School Principal James Horne, English teachers Shahrazad Sheikhali and Christina Staker and math teacher Jennifer Serviss served as judges.