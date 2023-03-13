Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles to debut Sneaker Show and Sale

ST. CHARLES – The Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles will be the setting of the first semi-annual Sneaker Show and Sale from noon to 6 p.m. March 18, announced Zurko Promotions.

Vendors will bring sneaker collections, streetwear, pop culture and rare finds to the event, a news release stated. At the collectible sale, thousands of investment sneakers from worldwide name brands will be offered for sale.

Midwest Traveling Sneaker Convention sells collectible sneakers, sneaker wear and other items. People are invited to buy, sell and trade.

Old-school is the new cool with a pair of rare or limited-edition, dead-stock collectible sneakers, the release stated. Some may only have been worn once. Sneaker collecting has become a pastime for buyers hoping to get limited-edition Jordan, Air Force 1 and other sneakers. When Nike OG models like the Nike Dunk and the Nike SB are for sale, potential buyers are attracted by the unique design and limited number of pairs available.

For some, purchasing collectible sneakers is a chance to own a rare item with a unique color scheme, accented with black, off-white or neon. Many sneakers are associated with pop culture trends, celebrities or movies. Unlike sneakers for everyday use, collectible sneakers are intended to be worn on special occasions or preserved for posterity.

New and lightly used sneakers will be featured at the show. Jordan Retro sneakers come in many models. Jordan Travis Scott sneakers can be identified by their logo and material for authenticity. The Nike Off-White and adidas Off-White sneakers are for those seeking a less mainstream look.

General admission costs $20; it’s free for youth ages 12 and younger attending with an adult. Free parking and snacks will be available.

Kane County Fairgrounds is at 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. For information, contact Zurko Promotions at 715-526-9769 or www.midwestsneakershow.com.