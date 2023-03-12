Body of missing Virgil man found in Campton Twp. Saturday

The body of a missing Virgil man was found Saturday morning in unincorporated Campton Township.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County investigators found the body of James Norris, 30, at 11 a.m. March 11 just off the Great Western Trail near the area of Hanson Road.

Norris was last known to be on the Great Western Trail near Virgil the afternoon of March 1. Norris’ cell phone had been turned in to the Elburn Fire Station 3 in Lily Lake after it was found on the Great Western Trail between Route 47 and Hanson Road. His wallet was later turned into authorities after it was also found on the trail.

The investigation is still ongoing but no foul play is suspected, the release stated.

If anyone has any information, contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Kane County Office of Emergency Management and the Kane County Forest Preserve Police.