Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles to stage hit comedy

ST. CHARLES – Steel Beam Theatre, home of professional theater in St. Charles, opens “The 39 Steps,” the Tony-winning, laugh-out-loud comedy that lovingly parodies the Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name the same way “Spamalot” parodies the tales of King Arthur.

Steel Beam Theatre’s highly anticipated production of the Patrick Barlow script is faithful to the award-winning Broadway production in which four actors play over 150 characters in a quick-change laugh riot, a news release stated. Hitchcock fans will love the parody’s many references to other iconic films by the famous director, including “Rear Window,” “Psycho,” “Vertigo” and “North by Northwest.”

Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles stages "The 39 Steps," the Tony-winning comedy that parodies Hitchcock. (Photo provided by Steel Beam Theatre)

On Broadway, “The 39 Steps” had audiences in stitches for years. It opened in 2008, and became the longest-running Broadway play in seven years. It was equally successful in London before that.

“‘The 39 Steps’ signifies Steel Beam’s commitment to bringing top quality entertainment to this neck of the woods; this is the level of funny that you can’t miss the opportunity to see,” Artistic Director Marge Uhlarik-Boller stated in the release.

Steel Beam Theatre has emerged as a destination of choice for theater goers in St. Charles and the Fox Valley region, enhanced by proximity to fine dining and free parking options.

“We’re only 45 minutes from Chicago, and the St. Charles entertainment community is just blossoming,” Managing Director Catie Early said in the release. “Steel Beam is so proud to be a standard bearer in bringing premier theater to the suburbs. We know you have a choice where you go to spend your entertainment dollars. We appreciate that you choose to support Steel Beam Theatre. We will keep you entertained. That’s our promise, and we always keep our word.”

Bringing “The 39 Steps” to life at Steel Beam is a cast that includes Benedict Slabik (Bartlett), Karen Neidlinger (St. Charles), Julie Bayer (Batavia) and Andrew Buel (Montgomery), under the direction of Annie Slivinski (Forest Park).

“Sure, it’s easy to just sit home and watch TV, and cook frozen pizza, but there’s something special about going to Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles for a night of creativity and theatrical magic,” Uhlarik-Boller said. “Have dinner at one of our neighboring fine dining options, and then come join us for a parody that will make you laugh so hard you’ll cry.”

Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays from March 10 through April 2.

Understudies include Stephanie Turner O’Kelley of Glendale Heights, and Beth Kahan and Sam Welch, both of Lombard.

Steel Beam Theatre is on the second floor at 111 W. Main St. (Route 64) in downtown St. Charles. Regular ticket prices start at $28, with student and senior discounts online and in person. Industry discounts are available at the box office. There is ample free parking.

For tickets, contact the box office at 630-587-8521 or visit www.SteelBeamTheatre.com.