Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Feb. 28-March 6, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Abdulwahab S. Aledani, 21, of the 3800 block of 61st Place, Chicago, was charged March 6 with speeding 35 miles or more over the limit. Aledani’s vehicle registered at 100 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 38 east of LaFox Road in St. Charles Township at 11:30 p.m. Aledani was also cited for an expired registration.

• Nicollette M. Moretti, 32, of the 10N900 block of Hidden Lakes Drive, Plato Township, was charged Feb. 28 with endangering the life or health of a child and two counts of resisting a police officer. Deputies were called to Howard B. Thomas Elementary School in Burlington at 6:30 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated woman at a school event. When she attempted to leave with her son, school security intervened, eventually calling deputies to assist in locating her husband to pick up her son, and for an ambulance to evaluate Moretti. She resisted, yelled obscenities and held on to her son, but deputies eventually were able to remove him from her grip and arrest her.

• Thomas J. Giardino, 39, of the 3000 block of Cookson Avenue, Elgin, was charged March 3 with speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the limit. Giardino’s vehicle registered at 76 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road and Red Gate Road in St. Charles Township at 7:35 a.m.

• John C. Ellinger, 84, of the 0-99 block of Northhampton Drive, Geneva, was charged March 3 with theft of a log splitter valued at $700. Ellinger evicted a tenant who had not paid rent and the tenant complained to police that some of his equipment was missing. When deputies asked if Ellinger had the log splitter, he replied he might; when deputies asked him to return it, he replied, “Not today.” The former tenant signed a complaint against Ellinger for theft.