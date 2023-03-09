Geneva’s long-awaited east side Dunkin’ opens – finally

GENEVA – After years of delays, the Dunkin’ on Geneva’s east side quietly opened on Tuesday – without public notice or fanfare.

The Dunkin’, at 206 E. State St., whose controversial special use zoning was approved in 2018, has been the topic of much speculation over the years as to whether it would ever open.

“Finally, it’s time to make the donuts,” Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns said Wednesday. “The city is pleased to welcome Dunkin’ to our East State business corridor and appreciate, to say the least, everyone’s patience.”

While at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce awards dinner last November at Riverside Receptions, Burns had made fun of how long it was taking for Dunkin’ to open.

While accepting an award on behalf of the city, Burns had quipped, “Over my right shoulder, the Dunkin’ Donuts can be seen,” Burns said, prompting a burst of laughter.

“I hope the damn thing’s opening soon,” Burns had said then.

Back in 2018, aldermen were divided 5-5 over whether to grant the special use to allow the drive-through. Burns voted to break the tie so it could go forward.

Aldermen also had approved an incentive package of a $70,000 grant and sales tax rebate up to $102,000.

In August 2021, the restaurant’s city construction permit from the expired, but it was granted an extension.

The property was also sold twice at Kane County’s annual tax sale –for $9,908.30 in October 2019 and for $11,529.58 in November 2021 – but the owners redeemed it in both cases. Records show the property is current on its tax bill.

It also needed a permit from the Illinois Department of Transportation and was involved in relocating utilities, officials had said.

State Street Coffee LLC, an entity of The Hari Group of Naperville, owns the restaurant. Raj Patel, president of The Hari Group, did not immediately respond to a voicemail message seeking comment.

“It finally appears that something is happening on that site,” 3rd Ward Alderman Dean Kilburg said. “I understand that Geneva runs on Dunkin’.”