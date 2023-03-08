Registration open for Geneva Chamber’s City-Wide ABC Garage Sale

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will host the annual city-wide garage sale in Geneva from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29.

Participants will have their address and key items listed on a map to be distributed to locations around Geneva and posted on the Chamber’s website. Participants will also receive a garage sale sign to post near their home, according to a news release from the Chamber.

Geneva Chamber will do all the advertising, marketing, printing and distributing of material.

Residents interested in participating must register by April 10 at genevachamber.com. The cost to participate is $30, but goes up to $35 after April 10.

Registration can also be completed at the Chamber office, 8 S. Third St., Geneva.