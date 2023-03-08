Kane sheriff’s deputies continue search for missing Virgil man

Kane County sheriff’s deputies and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management are continuing to search for a missing Virgil man.

James Norris, 30, was last thought to be on the Great Western Trail in the area of the 47W300 block near Virgil March 1.

According to an email from the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning, officials were in the area Tuesday searching for Norris for several hours. Investigators are now going through video from nearby houses and businesses.

Greg Norris of Batavia, the father of the missing man, described his son as 5-foot-10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black glasses, short light brown hair and wearing a pair of Redwing work boots.

“I was on my way to meet him at his house [in Virgil] and I called,” Greg said.

Greg said he called his son’s cell phone around 2:30 p.m. and when James answered, he seemed very disoriented and also seemed not to know that it was his father on the phone.

“He said he was just stepping out for a walk on the trail. I said I would be there in 40 minutes and he said he would definitely be back. When I got there, he was not there,” Greg said. “The house was unlocked, his car was in the driveway, his coat was in the back of the car.”

James’ cell phone was turned in to the Elburn Fire Station 3 in Lily Lake after it was found on the Great Western Trail between Route 47 and Hanson Road, Greg said.

“The next day on the 8 mile marker on the Great Western Trail, someone found his wallet, saw his address and driver’s license, and we found it on the front step of his house,” Greg said. “The sheriff’s office has the phone.”

Anyone with information on Norris’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.