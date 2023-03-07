Kane County to host community listening sessions for county’s climate change plan

Kane County is holding community listening sessions about the county’s first Climate Action Implementation Plan, according to a news release.

The meetings will provide attendees a chance to learn from experts about existing climate conditions and data regarding the future impact of greenhouse gases, the release stated.

Participants will be able to ask questions and share feedback. The CAIP will serve as a blueprint for Kane County communities to follow in implementing individual pro-climate actions to protect and sustain the environment.

The first session will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, March 27 in the Kane County Board Room at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building A, Geneva. Light refreshments and snacks will be served. Community members can also join virtually via Zoom.

The second session, which will also be available in person and online, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Aurora Public Library, Santori Branch, 101 S. River St., Aurora.

Send an email to Ivy Klee, Kane County resource management officer, KleeIvy@co.kane.il.us to receive the links for the online meetings.

Additional meetings will also be offered in April in Elgin.

More information can be found at https://palebluedot.llc/kane-climate-action. The Kane County Climate Action Plan Survey is available at https://palebluedot.llc/kane-climate-action-survey.