Elburn police making progress on recent rash of business burglaries: police chief

Elburn Police Chief Nick Sikora said during the Village Board meeting Monday that detectives “have started to make some headway” in the investigation into the burglaries of businesses during the early morning hours of March 1.

According to the Elburn police report, four businesses – the Mobil gas station, the Smoke Vape Shop, OMG Mexican Restaurant and Subway – were broken into, each with losses of cash and small items. Thieves also attempted to break into Rosati’s Restaurant, but were unsuccessful.

Sikora said Elburn Detective Aldo Scudiero is working with other detectives from neighboring towns, including Campton Hills, Geneva, Batavia and St. Charles, where burglaries of businesses were carried out on the same night in the same general time frame.

Sikora said that with all the departments working together, it should make it more likely that they will be successful in solving the cases.

“There’s no big news yet,” Sikora said. “But hopefully we’re getting a chance to get some of these solved.”

Initial budget discussions introduce the need for additional personnel next fiscal year

In other meeting news, Elburn’s preliminary budget discussions have included adding more staff based on growth over the past five to 10 years.

Building Commissioner Tom Brennan will be looking for an inspector/building code enforcer who will take some of the responsibilities off Brennan.

“We’ve got three subdivisions going now,” Brennan said.

Although Blackberry Creek is winding down, he said there’s a lot of growth taking place at the Fox Pointe development north of Route 38 while Elburn Station continues to grow.

“We’ve got enough growth going on to support adding another person,” Brennan said.

Sikora plans to add a police officer to the force toward the end of the year.

The department’s biggest expense, however, will be the new police station if the referendum to support it passes April 4. The architectural fees are budgeted at $900,000, and half of the $4.5 million construction costs are budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year. The other half of the construction costs will be in the budget for next fiscal year.

There will be an open house from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Village Hall, 301 E. North St. Village President Jeff Walter, Sikora and other members of the police department will be there to answer questions about the proposed new police station, and guests can take a tour of the police department in the Village Hall building.

Sikora introduces parking restrictions for electric vehicle charging stations

With the installation of two electric vehicle charging stations at the First Street parking lot, Sikora said at the Committee of the Whole meeting Monday that the village will want to keep the two parking spots open and available strictly for charging electric vehicles. Sikora introduced his recommended parking restrictions to board members for their comments.

Sikora said the spaces should be available for electric vehicles only, and while the owners are charging their vehicles only for a maximum of three hours.

He proposed to make a violation of the ordinance a Class 1 violation with a fine of $40, which is in line with most of the village’s other general parking violations. Vehicles that are left in the space for more than 24 hours would be subject to being towed.

Sikora said the proposed ordinance would apply to any electric vehicle charging station located on village property.